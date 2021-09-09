Games Cancelled, But R-Phils Season Wrap-Up Party this Sunday

(Reading, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils are disappointed to announce the remainder of our final home series for the 2021 season has been cancelled due to our opponent's COVID protocols. We thank our fans and partners for their continued support throughout the entire season. The R-Phils want to celebrate that with an end of the season party at FirstEnergy Stadium! Join us on Sunday, September 12th from 5:15-7:15pm to eat, drink, and say goodbye to the 2021 R-Phils players at America's Classic Ballpark. Come play catch on the field and watch to see who wins the end of the season R-Phils player awards.

