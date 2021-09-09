Sea Dogs Playoff Tickets Are Now on Sale

Portland, Maine - Tickets are now on sale for all potential 2021 Northeast League playoff games at Hadlock Field. Both individual tickets and strip tickets (tickets to all possible playoff games at Hadlock Field) are available.

The top two teams from the Double-A Northeast League (regardless of division), based on winning percentage, will meet in a best-of-five series for the league championship.

Currently, the Sea Dogs are in fourth place in the Northeast League, just 3 games out of a playoff spot. The Akron RubberDucks (Indians) leads the league with a 68-41 (.624) record. The Somerset Patriots (Yankees) are second with a 65-44 (.596) record and the Bowie Baysox are third at 64-45 (.587). Portland is fourth with a record of 60-45 (.571). The regular season concludes on Sunday, September 19th

Playoff tickets can be purchased online at seadogs.com, at the Sea Dogs Ticket Office at Hadlock Field, or by calling 207-879-9500. Playoff tickets are priced the same as regular-season ticket prices. Individual ticket prices are $13.00 for adults and $12.00 for kids and seniors for Box Seats. Reserved seats are $12.00 for adults and $11.00 for kids and seniors. While General Admission seats are $11.00 for adults and $8.00 for kids and seniors.

The strip tickets, which get you the same great seat to all three potential playoff games at Hadlock Field are $39.00 for adults and $36.00 for kids (16 and under) and seniors (62 and over) for Box Seats. Reserved strip tickets are $36.00 for adults and $33 for kids and seniors. While General Admission strips are $33 for adults and $24 for kids and seniors.

The Northeast League playoffs are set to begin on Tuesday, September 21st. The second-place team will host Games 1 and 2 on September 21st and September 22nd. While the first-place team will host Game 3 on Friday, September 24th, and Games 4 and 5, if necessary, on Saturday, September 25th, and Sunday, September 26th.

Refunds will be given to any playoff game not played. Friday, October 8th is the last day to return any playoff tickets from games not played for a refund. You Must save your ticket from these games to get a refund. WE CANNOT ISSUE A REFUND WITHOUT THE TICKET. Online services fees are non-refundable.

Any questions regarding playoff tickets should be directed to the Sea Dogs Ticket Office at 207-879-9500 or tickets@seadogs.com.

