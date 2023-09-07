Thursday's Game Suspended, Will Resume Tomorrow

Hickory Crawdads outfielder Geisel Cepeda

Hickory, NC - The Crawdads pulled ahead 6-0 through two and a half innings but a storm passed through the area, ultimately suspending the game.

The game will be resumed tomorrow at 5:30pm. Following the conclusion of the suspended game, the teams will play the originally scheduled game as a seven-inning contest. The second game will begin no earlier than 7pm. The same ticket will be good for both games.

Fans with tickets from tonight's game can exchange them for another game this season or a game in April of 2024.

The Crawdads got started scoring early, jumping on Winston-Salem for three runs in the first. Alejandro Osuna led off with a bunt single to third. Maximo Acosta sacrificed him over to second on another bunt. Abimelec Ortiz grounded out to second but sent Osuna to third. Cody Freeman walked. Geisel Cepeda brought two runs in with a double that landed just fair. Daniel Mateo capped it off with a single to left to send in Cepeda.

The 'Dads kept rolling into the second, scoring three more to take a 6-0 lead. Efrenyer Narvaez was hit by a pitch and Ben Blackwell singled to put runners on the corners. Acosta hit a sacrifice fly to shallow right that Narvaez tagged up on and scored. Ortiz blasted a two-run homerun to. right, giving him 101 RBI on the season.

