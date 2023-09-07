Grasshoppers Fall to the Hot Rods, 5-4 from a Walk-Off for Completion of Suspended Game

September 7, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Greensboro Grasshoppers News Release







BOWLING GREEN, KY - The Greensboro Grasshoppers fell to the Bowling Green Hot Rods, 5-4 from a walk-off for the completion of the suspended game on Tuesday, September 5 due to inclement weather. The Hot Rods improved to 36-24 in the second half of the season while the Grasshoppers fell to 29-31. Both teams tallied nine hits and had one mishap.

Leading at the dish for the Grasshoppers was infielder Termarr Johnson as he went 3-4 with a home run, two RBI, and three runs scored. Catcher, Shawn Ross went 1-4 and recorded the only double for Greensboro with one run scored.

Starting on the mound for Greensboro was righthanded pitcher Thomas Harrington as he tallied seven strikeouts and gave up three hits, one earned run, and two free bases on five innings of work. Cy Nielson took the loss for the Grasshoppers and fell to 4-5 on the season.

Kyle Whitten recorded the win for the Hot Rods and improved to 1-4 on the season.

For more information about Greensboro Grasshoppers baseball visit www.gsohoppers.come or follow us on social media @gsohoppers.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from September 7, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.