HVR Game Notes - September 7, 2023

September 7, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Hudson Valley Renegades (69-59, 30-32) vs. Jersey Shore BlueClaws (70-57, 35-27)

RHP Zach Messinger (1-9, 4.31 ERA) vs. RHP Gunner Mayer (3-7, 5.67 ERA)

| Game 129 | Home Game 63 | Heritage Financial Park | Wappingers Falls, N.Y. | Sept. 7, 2023 | First Pitch 7:05 p.m. |

HOME ONCE MORE:The Hudson Valley Renegades return to Heritage Financial Park for their final regular season home series of the year. The Renegades are aiming to win their first home series since mid-June when they took four out of six games from the Rome Braves. The 'Gades have won two of the first three head-to-head battles with the Jersey Shore BlueClaws this year.

LAST TIME OUT:The Jersey Shore BlueClaws plated two runs in the top of the ninth inning to defeat the Hudson Valley Renegades 2-0 on Wednesday night. In his High-A home debut, Yorlin Calderon struck out five batters in five scoreless innings. Anderson Munoz followed and tossed two scoreless innings. Anthony Hall led the Renegades offense, collecting two hits in the losing effort.

HEATING UP:Over the last six games, Jesus Rodriguez is 9-for-20 with a triple, a home run, 4 RBIs, and four runs. Rodriguez has also recorded a hit in five of the last six games which has raised his season batting average has been raised from .350 to .372.

NO RUNS FOR YOU:Hudson Valley blanked the Jersey Shore BlueClaws on Tuesday night to pick up their 12th shutout victory of the season. The dozen shutouts by the 'Gades are the second-most in High-A and in Minor League Baseball only trailing the West Michigan Whitecaps (DET--A+) who have 15. The Columbia Fireflies (KC--A) and the Somerset Patriots (NYY-AA) also currently have 12 shutouts on the season.

BULLPEN ARMS RACE:Over the last eight games, the Hudson Valley Renegades bullpen has combined to strike out 51, while allowing just 17 hits and seven earned runs in 35.1 innings. Over the past 13 games, the 'Gades bullpen has struck out 85 batters in 58.1 innings and posted a 2.16 ERA. The 2.16 ERA is the second-lowest in High-A during this span.

PITCHING IS THE WAY:Entering Thursday, the Hudson Valley Renegades sit tied for second in Minor League Baseball with a 3.60 ERA and second in K/9 innings of 11.12 this year. The Down East Wood Ducks (TEX--A) lead the way with a 3.36 ERA. The Somerset Patriots (NYY--AA) are currently tied with Hudson Valley, also sporting a 3.60 ERA. This comes after the 'Gades finished the 2022 season with a team ERA of 3.62, good for fourth-best in MiLB.

OUT ON AN ISLAND:Over the last 18 games, Hudson Valley's pitching staff has held opponents to hit 37-for-196 (.188) with runners in scoring position. On the season, the 'Gades rank first in the South Atlantic League and High-A, and fourth in MiLB in holding opponents to a .207 batting average with RISP.

HE GETS ON BASE!: Ben Cowles' 41-game on-base streak came to end on Saturday night against Wilmington. The former Maryland Terrapin had reached base in every game since July 4 in Jersey Shore. At the time, it was the longest active streak in the South Atlantic League, High-A, and all of MiLB. Cowles surpassed Emeel Salem (2007) for the all-time record last Thursday night against Aberdeen.

NOBODY CROSSES HOME:After tossing 2.1 scoreless innings on Tuesday night, Clay Aguilar hasn't allowed a run over his last six appearances, which spans 12.2 innings. The southpaw finished the month of August with a 0.61 ERA after allowing just one earned run in 14.2 innings. Anderson Munoz also hasn't allowed a run in his last three outings which spans 6.2 innings. In six games at High-A, the right-hander has allowed just one run in 11.2 innings.

A NEW NO. 1:On August 10, MLB Pipeline reshuffled the New York Yankees Top 30 prospects list, with Spencer Jones becoming the new No. 1 prospect in the organization. Current Renegades on the roster listed are Brock Selvidge (#13), Zach Messinger (#18), Jared Serna (#20), Brendan Beck (#21), and Anthony Hall (#22). Other 2023 Renegades included on the list are Spencer Jones (#1), Chase Hampton (#4), Drew Thorpe (#5), Ben Rice (#23), Agustin Ramírez (#24), and Danny Watson (#29).

THE FEATS OF STRENGTH:On August 17, Grant Richardson hit his 13th home run of the season, and his 23rd of his career as a Hudson Valley Renegade. He currently sits tied for first with Everson Pereira and current teammate Spencer Henson for the most in franchise history.

ALL GROWN UP:On Friday, the New York Yankees signed OF Jasson Domínguez and C Austin Wells signed Major League contracts and selected them to the active roster from Triple-A Scranton. Both started and made their Major League debuts that night against the Houston Astros. In his first at-bat, Domínguez swatted an opposite field home run off Justin Verlander in the top of the first inning. Wells later singled off Verlander in the second inning for his first Major League hit. Both players spent parts of the 2022 season with the Renegades.

A DOZEN IT IS: Jared Serna's 14-game hitting streak was snapped on Wednesday night. At the time, it was the longest active streak in High-A. On Saturday, he passed Rafael Flores for the longest hitting streak by Renegades batter this season. Serna did reach base safely on Wednesday, so hit on-base streak currently stands at 15 games.

NEW KID ON THE BLOCK:Since his promotion last Tuesday, Renegades OF Cole Gabrielson has reached base safely in six of his first seven games he's started in with Hudson Valley. The former USC Trojan hit a home run in his first High-A at-bat on Wednesday in Wilmington.

