Grasshoppers Drop to the Hot Rods, 5-4 from a Walk-Off in Extra Innings

September 7, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Greensboro Grasshoppers News Release







BOWLING GREEN, KY - The Greensboro Grasshoppers dropped to the Bowling Green Hot Rods, 5-4 from a walk-off through 10 innings on Wednesday, September 6. The Hot Rods improved to 37-24 in the second half of the season while the Grasshoppers fell to 29-32. Bowling Green outhit Greensboro 9-4 as both teams had one error.

Leading at the plate for the Grasshoppers was outfielder Luke Brown as he went 1-3 with one run scored. Hits were also tallied by Sammy Siani, Nick Cimillo, and Maikol Escotto.

Starting on the mound for Greensboro was righthanded pitcher Joshua Loeschorn as he tallied three strikeouts and gave up four hits, three runs (one earned run), and one free base on 3.2 innings of work. Valentin Linarez took the loss for the Grasshoppers and fell to 1-6 on the season.

Alfredo Zarraga recorded the win for the Hot Rods and improved to 3-0 on the season.

The Grasshoppers continue their away series against the Bowling Green Hot Rods today, Thursday, September 7. For more information about Greensboro Grasshoppers baseball visit www.gsohoppers.come or follow us on social media @gsohoppers.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from September 7, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.