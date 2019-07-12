Thursday Night's Game Postponed

July 12, 2019 - New York-Penn League (NYPL) - Brooklyn Cyclones News Release





Due to the severe weather that is expected to hit the New York City area this evening, Thursday night's game between the Mahoning Valley Scrappers and Brooklyn Cyclones has been postponed. It will be made up as part of a single admission doubleheader beginning at 5:00 PM on Friday, July 12th.

Gates will open at 4:30 PM with Game One beginning at 5:00 PM. Both games will be scheduled for seven innings, and there will be a 30-minute break between Game One and Game Two.

Fireworks are still expected to take place following the conclusion of the second game of the doubleheader and the Endy Chavez bobblehead will be distributed to the first 2,000 fans starting when gates open at 4:30 PM.

Those with tickets for Friday's game will get access to both games of the doubleheader. Those with tickets for Thursday night's postponed game will be able to exchange them at the MCU Park Box Office for another game of their choosing, based on availability, for the remainder of the 2019 season.

Brooklyn Pride night has been rescheduled for July 31st and the sock giveaway for Thursday night will be rescheduled for a date TBD.

• Discuss this story on the New York-Penn League message board...





New York-Penn League Stories from July 12, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.