Tigers Add 2019 Draft Pick to 2019 Roster

July 12, 2019 - New York-Penn League (NYPL) - Connecticut Tigers News Release





Norwich, CT - The Detroit Tigers have added Austin Bergner to the roster of the Short Season Class-A affiliate, Connecticut Tigers. With the addition, the Tigers have promoted Zack Hess to the West Michigan Whitecaps.

The Connecticut Tigers play tonight against the Auburn Doubledays in the final game of a six-game road trip. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.

