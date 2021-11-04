Thunderbolts Week Ahead

Evansville, Ind: After winning 3 of 4 games in the Thunderbolts' homestand at Ford Center and starting the 2021-22 season with a 5-1 record, the Thunderbolts go on the road this upcoming weekend to take on the Vermilion County Bobcats and Peoria Rivermen.

Week In Review:

The Thunderbolts dominated Vermilion County at Ford Center on Friday, winning 4-0 on goals from Cameron Cook, Peter De Coppi, Cole Stallard and Scott Kirton. Brian Billett stopped all 17 shots faced for his first shutout of the season. On Saturday against Peoria, the Thunderbolts would get into penalty trouble early, but managed to kill off two separate 5-on-3 Rivermen power plays. Stallard would score the game's opening goal between Peoria's power plays, and De Coppi extended the lead to 2-0 in the second period, before the Rivermen found some late life and cut the lead to 2-1 late in the second period. The Thunderbolts shut down Peoria in the third period, only allowing 3 shots on goal, before Cook scored the empty net goal late in regulation to secure a 3-1 victory as the Thunderbolts swept the weekend pair of games. Billett was strong in net once again, stopping 23 of 24 shots.

The Week Ahead:

The Thunderbolts visit Danville, Ill. to take on the Vermilion County Bobcats this Friday at 7:00pm CT, followed by a game this Saturday night in Peoria against the Rivermen at 7:15pm CT. Both games can be viewed with a HockeyTV subscription to SPHL TV or listened to for free on the Thunderbolts Radio Network.

Scouting the Opponent:

Vermilion County Bobcats:

Record: 0-4-0, 0 Points, 11th Place

Leading Goal Scorer: Zach White (2 Goals)

Leading Point Scorer: Zach White/Dakota Ulmer (3 Points each)

Primary Goaltender: Chase Perry (0-2-0, .938 Save %)

Thunderbolts 21-22 Record vs VCB: 1-0-0

Following the Bobcats' trip to Evansville this past Friday, they played two games on Saturday and Sunday in Quad City. On Saturday, the Bobcats fell behind by a 5-0 score early in the second period but would rally to score two goals of their own from Zach White in the second period and Nick Papendrea in the third period, losing 5-2 in a very physical and fight-filled game. The Bobcats' stronger play in the second half of the game would follow into Sunday afternoon's rematch, losing only 4-1 in a much closer contest. Down 1-0, Mike Tish tied the game for Vermilion County, but a stroke of bad luck put Quad City in front 2-1 in the final second of the second period. Despite strong goaltending from Thomas Proudlock, who stopped 52 of 55 shots, the Bobcats failed to rally further, as an additional pair of Storm goals rounded out the 4-1 loss.

Peoria Rivermen:

Record: 2-1-0, 4 Point, 8th Place

Leading Goal Scorer: Tanner Hildebrandt (3 Goals)

Leading Point Scorer: Tanner Hildebrandt (4 Points)

Primary Goaltender: Eric Levine (1-1-0, .969 Save %)

Thunderbolts 21-22 Record vs PEO: 1-0-0

Saturday's game in Evansville was Peoria's lone game of the weekend, with

Mitchell McPherson scoring Peoria's lone goal, while Eric Levine stopped 28 of 30 shots faced. The Rivermen host the Quad City Storm this Friday night before hosting the Thunderbolts on Saturday.

Call-up Report

- Kyle Thacker (Iowa Heartlanders - ECHL)

- Games Played: 2;

- 0G, 0A, 0P, 4 PIM

Transactions:

Tue. 11/2: Tory McLean signed to contract

Fri. 10/29: Kyle Thacker called up to Iowa (ECHL)

Thu. 10/28: Paul-Antoine Deslauriers traded to Peoria for future considerations

Thu. 10/28: Scott Kirton signed to contract

Tue. 10/26: Kai Edmonds signed to professional tryout

Mon. 10/25: Paul Fregeau placed on waivers

Mon. 10/25: Jake Grade placed on waivers

Mon. 10/25: Danny Liscio traded to Birmingham for future considerations

Mon. 10/25: Joe Tolles placed on waivers

The Thunderbolts are currently competing in their fifth season in the SPHL (Southern Professional Hockey League). Season tickets are less than $9 per game. To order your tickets for this season, call 812-422-BOLT(2658).

