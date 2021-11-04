Marksmen Announce Seats for Service Initiative, Salute to Service Sundays

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C.- The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the Southern Professional Hockey League, have announce a brand-new initiative for this season.

The Marksmen are proud to unveil their "Seats for Service" program.

"Seats for Service" is a community-based giveback program where local business have the ability to donate tickets to local active-duty and veteran military service men and women, so that they may enjoy select Marksmen home games with their family this season.

These tickets will be donated to military personnel for every Sunday home game, which will each be themed as "Salute to Service" games this season. The "Salute to Service" games will feature various recognitions, thank-you videos, and a celebration of those who have fought (or are currently fighting) for our country.

"Our military community is vitally important to our city," said executive vice president Alex Wall. "We didn't think just one game was sufficient in honoring and recognizing so many heroes within our community, so now we now have the chance to give back to them all season long."

This Sunday, the Marksmen will face off against the Knoxville Ice Bears for the first of four "Salute to Service" games this season. The Marksmen will wear specialty jerseys for every "Salute to Service" game this season and those will be auctioned live after the game on Sunday, February 27.

If you or your business would like to learn more information about supporting the new "Seats for Service" initiative, please visit https://marksmenhockey.com/seatsforservice/ or call the Marksmen offices at (910) 321-0123. Participating businesses also receive tickets to the "Salute to Service" games and other perks like custom jerseys, marketing opportunities, and more.

