SPHL Announces Roanoke Opponent Change

ROANOKE, VA. - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) announced today that the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs will be taking on the Huntsville Havoc for their games this Saturday and Sunday. The Havoc replace the Macon Mayhem, who will be on the road in Huntsville on Friday for their only game this weekend. The make-up road games for the Mayhem will be announced at a later date.

Huntsville currently sits in first place in the Southern Professional Hockey League, winning all five of its games to date in the 2021-2022 season. The Rail Yard Dawgs return home after picking up two points from their first road trip of the season, following a 7-6 shootout loss in Birmingham and a 3-2 overtime loss at Knoxville.

Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. for Saturday night's game against Huntsville, and 3:05 p.m. on Sunday afternoon. The Dawgs will wear specialty jerseys for Margaritaville Night on Saturday, which will be available for auction after the game on the DASH Live Auction App.

