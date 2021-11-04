Storm Prepare for Battle at Peoria

MOLINE, IL - Friday the Storm hits the road for its first matchup of the season versus the Peoria Rivermen. The Rivermen are 2-1 on the season.

The Storm is coming off its second consecutive weekend sweep and has won four straight games for just the second time in franchise history.

Tuesday Storm forward Shane Bennett was named SPHL player of the week for his 5 goal and 1 assist performance versus the Vermillion County Bobcats.

After Friday's game in Peoria the Storm will make its first ever trip to Danville, Illinois to battle the Vermillion County Bobcats. The Bobcats are the newest team in the SPHL and have fallen in their first three matchups with the Storm this season.

Monday November 8th is the Salute To Military Ice Painting presented by TBK Bank. The public is invited to come to the TaxSlayer Center from 9 AM - 7 PM to pain the names of loved ones who serve, or have served, on the ice. The event is free and paint and supplies for painting will be provided.

Th Storm returns to the TaxSlayer Center Friday November 12th for Autism Awareness Night. Audio and visual effects in-game will be adjusted to a comfortable level for all fans in attendance and the Autism Society of the Quad Cities will be hosting a seating area for individuals and families of children with autism. Following the game there will be a postgame concert featuring Electric Shock, the Midwest's premiere ACDC cover band. A Storm ticket for the November 12th game is required for entry to the concert.

Saturday November 13th is Salute to Military Night presented by TBK Bank. Chicago pro sports national anthem singer Jim Cornelison will sing the national anthem to start the game. New armed forces enlistees will be sworn in at intermission and the Storm will wear special Salute to Military themed jerseys that will be auctioned off postgame to raise money for the Quad Cities Veterans Outreach Center.

Tickets for next weekend's games can be purchased online at QuadCityStorm.com or at the TaxSlayer Center box office.

Weekly Transactions:

10/27: Tommy Tsicos - returned

11/1: Brett Gravelle - loaned to Rapid City Rush

11/1: Jay Croop - waived

