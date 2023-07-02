ThunderBolts Sweep Florence

CRESTWOOD, IL - The ThunderBolts broke a tie with two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning and notched their first series sweep of the season with a 3-2 win over the Florence Y'alls at Ozinga Field Sunday afternoon.

The ThunderBolts (20-25) took a one-run lead in the bottom of the second inning as Troy Viola reached on a fielder's choice, stole a base and later scored on a wild pitch.

The Y'alls (21-24) tied it up in short order, getting their first run in the third. Taylor Olmstead walked and Ray Zuberer doubled him in. Zuberer made it to third base but was stranded there as the score remained tied.

Both Windy City starter Garrett Christman and Florence's Edgar Martinez were sharp, keeping things knotted up until the sixth. That's when the Bolts took advantage of a break. When Jeremiah Burks dropped an infield popup, Dan Robinson reached first base. He scored on a Viola double. Viola provided a big insurance run by scoring on a wild pitch for the second time.

Christman pitched into the ninth but fell just shy of a complete game as he issued a two-out walk before a Burks RBI double made it a one-run game. Austin Marozas came out of the bullpen to record the final out and his second save.

Christman improved to 4-2 with the win and Martinez (5-3) pitched six innings and allowed one earned run for the loss.

The ThunderBolts won't return home again until July 18 as they hit the road for a six-game trip to Washington and Evansville, concluding the season's first half. Game one of a three-game set is slated for 5:05 CDT in Washington on Tuesday. Adrien Reese (0-2, 5.16) makes the start for Windy City. The broadcast can be found through wcthunderbolts.com.

