Sunday, July 2nd Game Is on as Scheduled, Free Exchange for Today's Tickets

July 2, 2023 - Frontier League (FL) - Windy City ThunderBolts News Release







Today's game (Sunday, July 2nd) is ON as scheduled. The gates to the ballpark will open at noon and the game time is still scheduled for 1 pm.

Due to the weather all tickets to today's game (Sunday, July 2nd) can be reused & exchanged regardless of if they were used today or not. The tickets can be exchanged for ANY regular season game, however unused family pack food/souvenir part of your ticket can only be exchanged on a non-fireworks night. If you wish to exchange your family pack tickets for a Friday/Saturday fireworks night it would be for a game admission only.

Any additional updates will be announced here should they become available.

