Titans Pitching Strikes out 18, Fall to Capitales

Ottawa, ON - The Ottawa Titans (21-24) struck out a season-high 18 batters but fell 6-4 to the Quebec Capitales (24-21) Sunday, seeing their four-game win streak come to an end.

Brooks Walton (ND, 1-0) was fantastic in his third start of the season, going five and a third, allowing two runs on four hits, walking two, and striking out a career-high nine. The nine strikeouts are the most by a single member of the Titans' pitching staff this season.

The Titans got their starter some run support by tallying the game's opening run in the second. With the bases loaded against Steven Fuentes (ND, 4-0), Jake Gitter chopped a slow roller to second, allowing Jamey Smart to score on an RBI ground out.

Tyler Blaum would steal the show with the bat in the series finale for the Capitales, going 3-for-5 with a double and four RBI in the victory. With RBI singles in the fourth and sixth, Blaum gave the Capitales the lead.

Sending eight to the dish against Tanner Jesson-Dalton and Franklin Parra (win, 2-3) in the seventh, the Titans re-took the lead. Jason Dicochea's bloop single to left scored Mitsuki Fukuda to tie the game before Jamey Smart drew a walk with the bases loaded to put the home side back in front.

In the top of the eighth, Nick MacDonald walked the first batter he faced but then retired the next two on strikes. Bobby Brown elected to go to the bullpen for Augie Gallardo (loss, 1-1), who served up a go-ahead two-run homer to Bryan Leef, putting the Capitales ahead 4-3.

In the ninth, Tyler Blaum's two-run double down the right-field line made it 6-3 against Trevor Clifton.

The Titans made it interesting against Frank Moscatiello (save, 7) in the bottom half, pulling within two on a Jamey Smart RBI double. With two in scoring position and one out, Moscatiello struck out AJ Wright and got Brandon Bannon to ground out to end the game.

