Sosa Tosses Complete Game Gem for Boulders, 3-1

New York Boulders starting pitcher July Sosa wasted no time in making his presence known after a stint on the inactive list.

The right-hander tossing a complete game gem to buoy the Boulders in a 3-1 win Saturday night against the Lake Erie Crushers. Sosa struck out nine batters and did not allow an earned run in the win, his third of the season. Sosa, who tied the franchise record for strikeouts in a game earlier this season, had not pitched since June 10 - when he left in the third inning with an apparent injury.

Lake Erie struck first, scoring an RBI single by Jackson Pritchard, but New York quickly responded the next inning. Gabriel Garcia tied the game with an RBI double, then came around to score on a double by David Vinsky. New York provided an insurance run in the sixth inning on an RBI single by Patrick Kivlehan.

New York (24-18) wrap up its series with Lake Erie (18-26) again Sunday, with a first pitch scheduled for 2:05 p.m. The Boulders return home to Clover Stadium on Monday, when they kick-off a two-day Fourth of July celebration. For information on Boulders tickets, value packs and more, visit the Boulders' official website at www.nyboulders.com.

