Thunderbolts Host Birmingham Bulls this Friday for First Responders' Night

Evansville, In.: After concluding the past weekend with a dominant 6-1 win over the Knoxville Ice Bears on Saturday, the Thunderbolts prepare to host the Birmingham Bulls for First Responders' Night this Friday night at Ford Center before traveling to Birmingham for a rematch against the Bulls on Saturday.

Week In Review:

The Thunderbolts took to the ice in Quad City on Thursday morning for the Storm's Education Day game, coming up just short by a 4-3 score. Brady Lynn, Grayson Valente, and Benjamin Lindberg each scored a goal in the close loss. Evansville suffered a 2-1 loss at home against Knoxville on Friday despite heavily outshooting Knoxville 45 to 23, the Thunderbolts' lone goal coming from Myles Abbate. The Thunderbolts' fortunes reversed on Saturday in a 6-1 routing of Knoxville, as Matthew Hobbs and Dmitry Yushkevich scored two goals each, with Vadim Vasjonkin and Lynn adding another goal apiece. Ty Taylor stopped 29 of 33 shots on Thursday in Quad City while Brendahn Brawley played in the two home games against Knoxville, saving 21 of 23 shots on Friday and 29 of 30 on Saturday.

The Week Ahead:

The Thunderbolts host the Birmingham Bulls this Friday, February 9th for First Responders Night. All current and former first responders will be eligible for $10 tickets (limit of 6 per first responder) as the Thunderbolts salute and thank first responders for everything they do for our community. More information can be found at

https://bit.ly/BoltsFSN24 . For tickets, call (812)422-BOLT (2548), go to EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or visit the Ford Center Ticket Office. Following Friday's home game, the Thunderbolts and Bulls will face off once again in Pelham on Saturday night at 7:05pm CT. Fans can watch Saturday's game on FloHockey with a paid subscription or can listen in for free on the Thunderbolts Mixlr Channel. Fans can also watch Saturday's game at the Official Thunderbolts away game watch party at Parkway Pizza on 3911 Broadway Avenue on Evansville's West Side.

Coming Soon:

The Thunderbolts will host the Quad City Storm for Valentine's Day on Wednesday, February 14th. Valentine's Day will feature a special deal of two goal zone tickets along with two movie tickets to use at Showplace Entertainment for only $35. A package of two tickets for the Valentine's Day game without movie tickets will also be on sale for only $14. More information can be found at https://bit.ly/BoltsVMD24

Scouting the Opponent:

Birmingham Bulls:

Record: 25-6-6, 54 Points, 1st Place

Leading Goal Scorer: Drake Glover (23 Goals)

Leading Point Scorer: Drake Glover (37 Points)

Primary Goaltender: Hayden Stewart (18-4-4, .936 Save %)

Thunderbolts 23-24 Record vs BHM: 1-1

The Bulls went 3-for-3 this past week, beginning with a 2-1 win in Macon on Thursday behind goals from Nick Magill-Diaz and Dillon Radin. Birmingham took Friday's game in Pensacola by a 1-0 score, the only goal of the game scored by Radin in the second period. Saturday's game at home against Roanoke saw more goal scoring as the Bulls defeated the Rail Yard Dawgs 4-2 with goals from Matt Wiesner, Carson Vance, Drake Glover and Nick Fea. Drennon Atherton had the shutout in goal for Birmingham on Friday by stopping all 34 Pensacola shots, while Hayden Stewart earned the win on Thursday in Macon with 27 saves on 28 shots, as well as at home on Saturday with 39 saves on 41 shots.

Call-up Report

- Colton Kalezic (Cincinnati Cyclones - ECHL)

- 29 GP, 4 G, 3 A, 7 P, 6 PIM

- Chays Ruddy (Orlando Solar Bears - ECHL)

- 2 GP, 0 G, 2 A, 2 P, 4 PIM

- Bair Gendunov (Tulsa Oilers - ECHL)

- 10 GP, 4 G, 3 A, 7 P, 4 PIM

- Scott Kirton (Cincinnati Cyclones - ECHL)

- 5 GP, 0 G, 0 A, 0 P, 0 PIM

- Mike Ferraro (Cincinnati Cyclones, prev. Savannah - ECHL)

- 14 GP, 1 G, 3 A, 4 P, 4 PIM

- Cole Ceci (Worcester Railers - ECHL)

- 0 GP, 0-0-0, 0.00 GAA, .000 Save %

Transactions:

Thur. 2/1: G Brendahn Brawley activated from Injured Reserve

Thur. 2/1: F Matt Dorsey activated from Injured Reserve

Wed. 1/31: G Cole Ceci called up to Worcester (ECHL)

Individual game tickets and group packages are on sale for this 2023-24 season. Season tickets for the 2023-24 season are also on sale. Call 812-422-BOLT or visit our all-new website (www.evansvillethunderbolts.com) for details.

