Ryan Kenny Returned to Marksmen

February 5, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL) - Fayetteville Marksmen News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, are pleased to announce the return Ryan Kenny from the Reading Royals (ECHL).

Kenny, 24, appeared in one game on loan to Reading. He led SPHL goaltenders in goals against average, save percentage and was second in wins before getting the opportunity with the Royals.

Additionally, Justin Michaelian has called up to Reading, and Troy Kobryn has been called up to the Tulsa Oilers (ECHL). Conor O'Brien has been placed on team suspension.

Kenny and the Marksmen return to home ice on Saturday, February 10 for Operation Sellout at the Crown Coliseum at 6PM.

Single-game tickets to Operation Sellout and all 2023-24 Marksmen home games are available at marksmenhockey.com.

