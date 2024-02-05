Fans Support Storm through Strong Weekend

February 5, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL) - Quad City Storm News Release







MOLINE, IL. - The Quad City Storm won two of three games over the weekend in front of a combined 16,960 fans; a single week record for the organization. Education Day Thursday set a team single-game attendance record with 6918 fans in attendance, only to be surpassed Saturday night when 7046 fans packed into Vibrant Arena at The MARK.

On the ice the Storm defeated the Evansville Thunderbolts 4-3 on Thursday and took the opener of a two game set with the Huntsville Havoc Friday 4-2. The Storm fell Saturday against the Havoc by a score of 5-2 but maintained its sixth place standing in the SPHL.

Friday the Storm returns to home ice to battle the cross-state rival Peoria Rivermen on Hockey Fights Cancer Night presented by UnityPoint Health - Trinity. Specialty jerseys will be worn in-game and auctioned off live to raise funds for the Trinity Health Foundation.

Today at Vibrant Arena the Storm is hosting its annual Hockey Fights Cancer Paint The Ice event from 9AM-7PM. The public is invited to come to the arena to paint the names of loved ones who are battling, or have battled, cancer. The event is free and both paint and brushes are provided by the Storm.

Tickets for Friday's game can be purchased at QuadCityStorm.com, TicketMaster.com and the Vibrant Arena Box Office.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from February 5, 2024

Fans Support Storm through Strong Weekend - Quad City Storm

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.