Thomson Returns from ECHL
February 5, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release
HUNTSVILLE, AL - Head Coach Stuart Stefan has announced that forward David Thomson returned from his call-up to Cincinnati (ECHL).
Thomson, 26, has appeared in 26 games for the Havoc this season and was on a nine-game point streak at the time of his call-up.
In a corresponding move, F George Thurston has been placed on waivers.
