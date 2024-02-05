Thomson Returns from ECHL

HUNTSVILLE, AL - Head Coach Stuart Stefan has announced that forward David Thomson returned from his call-up to Cincinnati (ECHL).

Thomson, 26, has appeared in 26 games for the Havoc this season and was on a nine-game point streak at the time of his call-up.

In a corresponding move, F George Thurston has been placed on waivers.

This transaction update is brought to you by Jen Detulleo with The Hoffman Group powered by Stockton Mortgage.

