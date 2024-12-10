Thunderbolts Host Birmingham Bulls for Elf Night this Saturday

Evansville, In.: After two tough weeks of mostly road games, the Thunderbolts will play at Ford Center for their only game this coming weekend, this Saturday night against the Birmingham Bulls for Elf Night.

Week In Review:

The Thunderbolts were tied 2-2 in the third period at Huntsville on Thursday, before the Havoc broke free and defeated Evansville 5-2, with Evansville's goals coming from Brendan Harrogate and Logan vande Meerakker. Down 3-0 on Friday in Birmingham, the Thunderbolts rallied with goals from Myles Abbate and Tyson Gilmour but fell just short 3-2. Evansville was again tied at 2-2 against the Havoc in the third period on Saturday at Ford Center behind goals from Abbate and Vili Vesalainen, before the Havoc took a 4-2 lead and held on to win 4-3 as Abbate got Evansville back to within one goal late.

The Week Ahead:

This Saturday, December 14th will be Elf Night as the Thunderbolts host the Birmingham Bulls, featuring a specialty game jersey based off the popular Christmas movie "Elf". All game-worn jerseys will be auctioned off immediately after the game, and a limited number of replicas will be available at the merchandise stand located behind section 102. Santa Claus will also be available in the lobby for photos with kids before the start of the game, and at the top of sections 118 and 119 during the game. Toys for Tots donation boxes will also be in the lobby for fans who wish to donate new, packaged toys. For tickets, call (812)422-BOLT (2658), go to EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or visit the Ford Center Ticket Office. A special holiday ticket offer is also now available, buy one get one free, for the home games this Saturday the 14th, December 20th, and December 28th, available only through Ticketmaster.

Coming Soon:

Friday, December 20th will be 'Twas The Night Before Christmas as the Thunderbolts host the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs. Santa Claus will be available in the lobby for photos with kids before the start of the game, and at the top of sections 118 and 119 during the game. The first 500 fans in the building will receive a blanket courtesy of LyondellBasell. There also will be a cookie decorating station courtesy of Cookies by Design.

Scouting the Opponent:

Birmingham Bulls:

Record: 9-3-3, 21 Points, 3rd Place

Leading Goal Scorer: Carson Rose (15 Goals)

Leading Point Scorer: Carson Rose (18 Points)

Primary Goaltender: Hayden Stewart (5-1-3, .911 Save %)

Thunderbolts Record vs BHM: 0-2

The Bulls defeated Pensacola 3-1 on Thursday night, after initially trailing 1-0 through two periods. Drake Glover tied the game early in the third, and Glover scored again with less than two minutes to play to give the Bulls a 2-1 lead, extended to 3-1 with an empty net goal from Carson Rose. Rose opened the scoring on Friday against Evansville, with Kolten Olynek adding two goals to give the Bulls a 3-0 lead, which they held on to as the Thunderbolts rallied, but fell just short 3-2.

Call-up Report

- Lincoln Hatten (Worcester Railers - ECHL)

- 18 GP, 2 G, 4 A, 6 P, 7 PIM

Transactions:

Sat. 12/7: F Aiden Wagner activated from Injured Reserve

Sat. 12/7: F Reid Perepeluk released from Professional Tryout (PTO)

Sat. 12/7: D Brock Bartholomew placed on waivers

Individual game tickets, group packages, and season tickets are on sale for the 2024-25 season. Call 812-422-BOLT or visit our all-new website (www.evansvillethunderbolts.com) for details.

