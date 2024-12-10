"Is Your House on Fire, Clark?": Bulls Bring the Heat in Holiday Win over ThunderBolts

December 10, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Birmingham Bulls News Release







The Birmingham Bulls brought holiday cheer to the Pelham Civic Ice Complex on December 6th with a National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation-themed game against the Evansville Thunderbolts. The Bulls emerged victorious, earning a 3-2 win in an exciting and closely contested battle.

Special teams played a pivotal role in the game. The Bulls went 2/7 on the powerplay, while Evansville converted 2/6 of their opportunities. Birmingham's decisive third goal in the final period sealed the win.

Evansville outshot the Bulls 40-34, but Birmingham's goaltender, Hayden Stewart, delivered a stellar performance to keep the Thunderbolts at bay and preserve the victory.Themed festivities, combined with thrilling hockey, made the night unforgettable for fans. The Bulls will look to build on this win as the season continues!

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from December 10, 2024

