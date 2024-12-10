Bulls Triumph over Pensacola Ice Flyers at Home

December 10, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Birmingham Bulls News Release







The Birmingham Bulls defended home ice on December 5th at the Pelham Civic Ice Complex, earning a 3-1 victory over the Pensacola Ice Flyers. The Bulls combined solid defense, timely scoring, and strong goaltending to secure the win.

Birmingham struck three times while holding Pensacola to a single goal. Both teams had their chances on the powerplay, but neither capitalized, with the Bulls going 0/4 and the Ice Flyers 0/3.

The Bulls' goaltender was a standout, stopping 37 of 38 shots, while Birmingham fired 29 shots on Pensacola's net. It was a gritty effort that energized the home crowd and kept the Bulls on track for a competitive season.

Next up, the Bulls will look to carry this momentum into their upcoming games. Stay tuned!

