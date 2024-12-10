Huntsville's Jack Jaunich Named Warrior SPHL Player of the Week

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL announced today that Jack Jaunich of the Huntsville Havoc has been named the Warrior SPHL Player of the Week for December 2-December 8. This marks the second consecutive week Jaunich has won the award.

Jaunich scored three goals, added three assists, and was +4 as the Havoc went 3-0-0 to maintain first place overall and extend their record to 8-0-1 in their last nine games.

On Thursday, Jaunich scored one goal and assisted on two others as the Havoc defeated Evansville 5-2. The following night, Jaunich scored once and added an assist as Huntsville picked up a 3-2 win at Peoria in a battle of the league's top two teams. Jaunich closed out the week by scoring his 10th goal of the season in Huntsville's 4-3 downing of Evansville on Saturday.

Now in his second season with the Havoc, the White Bear Lake, MN native is currently tied for second in the SPHL in points (22), power-play points (seven), and plus-minus rating (+12), and tied for third in goals (10). Before turning pro, Jaunich played four years at Aurora University, where he was named to the NCAA III (AHCA) Second Team All-American (West), NCAA III (All-USCHO) Second Team, and NCAA III (NCHA) All-Conference Team his senior season.

Other nominees for the Warrior Player of the Week: Michael Gillespie, Birmingham (2 gp, 3a, +2), Tyler Barrow, Fayetteville (3 gp, 6a, +2), Dysen Skinner, Macon (1-0-0, 1 ga, 39 saves), Jordan Ernst, Peoria (1 gp, 2g), and Austyn Roudebush, Roanoke (1-0-0, 1 ga, 32 saves)

