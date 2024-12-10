C.J. Valerian Called up to ECHL's Reading Royals

December 10, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Tuesday that defenseman C.J. Valerian has been called up to the ECHL's Reading Royals.

Valerian is in his fourth season with the Dawgs after initially starting in training camp with Reading, and has tallied one goal, two assists, and a plus-four rating in seven games played for the Dawgs this fall. The six-foot-two defenseman missed extended time last season after a long stint on the injured reserve, but appeared in 15 combined regular season and postseason games for Roanoke. In those 15 games played, Valerian tallied one goal, six assists, and a plus-three rating from the blue line. The 29-year-old initially joined the Dawgs in February 2022, starting his pro career by netting his first goal less than three minutes into his debut game against Knoxville. In the 2022-2023 season, Valerian put up one of the stronger campaigns among all SPHL blue-liners, with six goals, 16 assists, a team-best plus-22 plus/minus (fourth among all SPHL defensemen), and 88 penalty minutes. Valerian went on to record one assist and a plus-five plus/minus during the 2023 President's Cup Playoffs. As a rookie, the Gates Mills, Ohio native notched two goals and three assists in 17 regular season games and appeared in all nine of Roanoke's games during the 2022 President's Cup Playoffs. Prior to signing with Roanoke, Valerian played four seasons at New England College (NCAA-DIII) after transferring from Hobart College (NCAA-DIII) after one season.

The Rail Yard Dawgs are back at home on Saturday, December 14 against the Knoxville Ice Bears. Puck drop is slated for 7:05 P.M. EST at Berglund Center. Single game tickets for the season are on sale now online and at Berglund Center box office.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from December 10, 2024

C.J. Valerian Called up to ECHL's Reading Royals - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.