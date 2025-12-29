Dawgs Sign Rookie Defenseman Rosenbaum, Place Claeys on IR

Published on December 29, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Monday that the team has signed rookie defenseman Jordan Rosenbaum. He will wear number 29 for Roanoke. Additionally, the Dawgs have placed goaltender Brody Claeys on the 14-day injured reserve list (retroactive to December 27), and moved rookie forward Trey Fechko from the 14-day injured reserve to the 30-day injured reserve list.

Rosenbaum is in his first year of first professional hockey, suiting up for the FPHL's Athens Rock Lobsters and Biloxi Breakers up to this point in the season. The 24-year-old recorded one goal, 11 assists, four penalty minutes, and a minus-three rating across 22 games in the FPHL before signing with the Dawgs. Rosenbaum played four seasons of collegiate hockey at SUNY-Brockport (NCAA-DIII), where he was a teammate of fellow Dawg Andrew Harley. The Pittsburgh native appeared in 84 career NCAA games, tallying three goals, 15 assists, and 28 penalty minutes while at Brockport. Benson started this season in training camp with the Quad City Storm, but didn't get the chance to make his pro debut. Prior to his professional or collegiate playing career, the six-foot defenseman split time between playing junior hockey in USPHL Premier for the Pittsburgh Vengeance and Northern Cyclones, in addition to USHS hockey for Pine-Richland High School in Pennsylvania.

Claeys is in his fourth season in the Star City, playing in 41 games for Roanoke with a 13-17-6 record in net for the Dawgs. The 29-year-old was off to a solid start this year, with a .901 save percentage and a 3.04 goals against average in his first 13 appearances before an injury during the second period of Friday night's game at Knoxville forced him out of the action. The Dauphin, Manitoba native has also played in 28 career ECHL games, notching a 12-10-2 mark with a 3.19 goals against average, and earned a brief call-up to the AHL's Utica Comets in 2023. Claeys was a member of Roanoke's 2022-2023 President's Cup championship team. Last season, Claeys appeared in 33 games for the Pensacola Ice Flyers, recording a .901 save percentage and a 3.12 goals against average.

Fechko is in the midst of his rookie professional season for Roanoke, and was off to a hot start before sustaining an injury back on November 22 at Macon. At the time of his injury, the six-foot-one forward was among the SPHL's rookie leaders in scoring, with three goals, five assists, and two power play points to his name in just 12 games. Prior to turning pro with his younger brother, Marcus, the Raritan, New Jersey native played junior hockey in the NAHL, AJHL, BCHL, and USHL, as well as USHS hockey for Edina High School in Minnesota.

The Rail Yard Dawgs will host the Fayetteville Marksmen on Wednesday, December 31, at 6:05 P.M. EST at Berglund Center. Season ticket packages and group tickets are on sale by contacting the Rail Yard Dawgs' front office. Single game tickets for the season are on sale now online and at Berglund Center box office.







SPHL Stories from December 29, 2025

Dawgs Sign Rookie Defenseman Rosenbaum, Place Claeys on IR - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.