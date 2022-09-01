ThunderBolts Drop Home Finale

CRESTWOOD, IL - The ThunderBolts closed Ozinga Field for the summer with a 13-3 loss to the Gateway Grizzlies Thursday night.

Gateway (44-49) struck early and often, jumping out to a 3-0 lead over the first three innings. Their first run came home on a Trevor Achenbach home run in the top of the second. That was the first of four homers in the game for the Grizzlies. Alex Hernandez nearly had another in the top of the third but was robbed by Dan Robinson who pulled it back in over the left field wall.

For the second time in the series, the ThunderBolts (33-59) went into the fifth inning without a hit. With two outs, Brynn Martinez broke up the no-hit bid with a single.

By then, the Bolts were trailing 7-0. Isaac Benard homered and Zach Racusin hit an RBI triple to help build the lead.

It was 9-0 before the ThunderBolts finally made their offensive splash. In the bottom of the sixth, Peyton Isaacson and Jonathan Nieves hit back-to-back doubles to put the team on the board. Consecutive RBI singles from Jairus Richards and Jake Boone made it a 9-3 game. That was as far as they would come, though.

Home runs for Andrew Penner and Ian Bibiloni put an exclamation point on Gateway's night giving them the ten-run win.

Lukas Veinbergs (6-1) lasted seven innings, allowing three runs for the win and Bryan Ketchie (3-6) took the loss. He allowed seven runs over 4.1 innings.

The ThunderBolts wrap up their 2022 season with a three-game series in Washington against the Wild Things starting on Friday night. Miguel Ausua (2-8, 6.21) will start the series opener for the Bolts. First pitch from Wild Things Park is scheduled for 6:05 and the broadcast can be found through wcthunderbolts.com.

