Wild Things Blow Out Otters to Complete Sweep

WASHINGTON, Pa. (September 1) - The Washington Wild Things completed their sixth sweep of the 2022 campaign by knocking off the Evansville Otters Thursday night by a final of 9-1. A strong start both at the plate and on the mound were big contributors to the victory.

Washington plated two runs in the first inning, one on an RBI single by Andrew Czech and the second on an RBI single by Cam Balego. The club then knocked in four in the second with a pair of two-run homers. Devon Fisher hit his second of the year and then Wagner Lagrange hit his seventh to drive up his RBI number to 61. Lagrange also extended his hit and on-base streaks to 10 games in the win.

The Wild Things added three more runs in the fifth with two coming in on a two-run double by Ian Walters and a third on a fielder's choice off the bat of Tristan Peterson. Stephen Knapp started for Washington while all that scoring was happening. He logged five scoreless innings before Evansville tagged him with a run in the sixth before Knapp left. He got the win to go to 4-3 as a Wild Thing and 5-4 overall on the year, as he allowed three hits and one earned run in 5.2 innings.

Christian James worked 1.1 scoreless frames and Isaac Mattson set down the final six of the game for two scoreless, perfect innings. Mattson fanned five of the six Otters he faced to finish the game.

Washington moves to 59-34 with the victory in advance of a three-game weekend set with the Windy City ThunderBolts, which gets going with the series opener tomorrow evening at 7:05 p.m. on a Fireworks Friday in Washington. Tickets are available at wildthingstickets.com.

