Otters Take Home Three Postseason Honors

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Evansville Otters have had three individuals named 2022 Frontier League postseason award winners.

Logan Sawyer has been named the 2022 Frontier League Relief Pitcher of the Year. To date, Sawyer leads the Frontier League in saves (22) and has allowed just one run this season.

Sawyer was also named a 2021 Frontier League Postseason All-Star. From Knoxville, Tenn., Sawyer came to the Otters with three seasons of affiliated baseball experience and four overall in professional baseball.

Sawyer was drafted in the 29th round of the 2014 MLB June Amateur Draft by the Colorado Rockies out of Lincoln Memorial University.

Mandy Flaig has been named the 2022 Frontier League Trainer of the Year.

Flaig is from Georgetown, Ky., where she went on to pursue her Bachelors in Athletic Training at Georgetown College.

She continued her education at Western Kentucky University receiving her Master's in Sports Administration concentrated in Intercollegiate Athletics, continuing on to receive her Doctorate of Athletic Training from Indiana State University.

She started her career working as an Assistant Athletic Trainer at Georgetown College before working at Kentucky State University where she eventually became the Head Athletic Trainer, primarily working with both football and baseball.

2022 was her first season working as the Athletic Trainer for the Evansville Otters.

Cameron Ellison has been named the 2022 Frontier League Clubbie of the Year.

Ellison is the Otters' assistant Clubhouse Manager. Alongside Ben Garrett, Ellison has helped prepare the Bosse Field facilities for both the Otters and each visiting team.

