Another Lead Blown in a Pivotal Loss for Lake Erie

Schaumburg, Ill. - In game one between the two teams was a classic. It was a close game throughout but Lake Erie blew a three run lead where the Boomers came back and won. Entering Wednesday night, Schaumburg moved into second place and Lake Erie was now chasing the Evansville Otters.

In a must win game for the Crushers, things slipped away in the end. Lake Erie with two leads throughout Wednesday night's game both were blown by the comeback of the Boomers, which ultimately led to the 4-3 win for Schaumburg.

Both offenses scored in the first inning. Lake Erie used a Jackson Valera infield single to the shortstop that scored Connor Owings. Schaumburg tied the game with a throwing error from the catcher Bryan De La Rosa, Braxton Davidson scored.

The Boomers took the lead in the third inning. Davidson, who had a hot series already, continued with an RBI single to right field.

It didn't take long for the Crushers to respond. In the fourth inning Lake scored two runs and took the lead. An RBI double down the left field line for Najee Gaskins. Later in the inning, Austin White scored on the wild pitch.

Like in game one, the Boomers didn't go away and took a late lead. In the sixth inning, Brett Milazzo tied the game with an RBI double to center field. In the seventh inning, Blake Berry singled to right field, Alec Craig scored.

Both teams featured positive outlooks on the pitching performances. Jay Alvarez for the Crushers threw four innings, allowed one hit, two runs (zero earned), walked three, and struck out three. For Schamburg, Shumpei Yoshikawa threw six innings, allowed seven hits, three runs (two earned), walked one, and struck out three. The bullpen was clutch for the Boomers, Tanner Shears threw a scoreless inning and two-thirds. Kristian Scott came in relief and recorded the final out of the eight inning.

The Crushers down to their final three outs would have to face the Boomers closer Darrell Thompson for the second straight night. Just like the first night, Thompson came in and closed the deal holding the tying run 90 feet away. The Boomers clinched a series win and playoff spot with the 4-3 victory.

The series finale will be Thursday, September 1st. First pitch is scheduled for 7:30 PM ET.

