ThunderBolts come from behind for series sweep

June 16, 2019 - Frontier League (FL) - Windy City ThunderBolts News Release





SAUGET, IL - Trailing 2-0 in the sixth inning, the ThunderBolts scored five unanswered runs to beat the Gateway Grizzlies 5-2 and finish a three-game sweep at GCS Credit Union Ballpark Sunday night.

Gateway (14-19) jumped on the board in the third inning on a Shawon Dunston sacrifice fly followed by an Andrew Daniel RBI double. Those were the only runs off of Austin Jones, who pitched five innings and retired the last seven batters he faced following the Daniel double.

The ThunderBolts (17-16) were shut down offensively for the first five innings but with two outs in the sixth, Tyler Alamo hit a solo home run to cut the deficit in half.

In the seventh inning, Micah Coffey and Brynn Martinez singled, putting two on with two outs when Patrick Mathis came up with what proved to be the game winning hit, a double that scored both Coffey and Martinez.

They added a couple of insurance runs in the eighth. Shane Carrier hit a leadoff double and scored on a Tyler Straub base hit that made the score 4-2. Dash Winningham wrapped up the scoring when he doubled home Straub.

Justin Miller (1-1) threw three scoreless innings out of the Thunderbolts bullpen, allowing only one hit and earned his first win of the year. Geoff Bramblett (1-2) allowed a run and recorded only one out for Gateway and took the loss. Joel Toribio tossed a perfect ninth inning for his first save of the year.

The ThunderBolts return home for an exhibition softball game with the Chicago Bandits on Monday before beginning a six-game home stand on Tuesday against the Southern Illinois Miners. Chris Washington (1-3, 2.56) starts game one of the series against the Miners' Chase Cunningham (4-2, 3.40). It is $2 Ticket Tuesday at Ozinga Field with a 7:05 first pitch. The broadcast can be heard through wcthunderbolts.com.

