Boomers Drop Rain Shortened Finale at Evansville

June 16, 2019 - Frontier League (FL) - Schaumburg Boomers News Release





EVANSVILLE, IN - The Schaumburg Boomers, presented by Wintrust Community Banks, dropped a rain shortened finale with the Evansville Otters by a 3-2 score in six innings on Sunday night in Indiana.

Schaumburg built an early 2-0 lead in the game. The Boomers loaded the bases in the top of the first inning to jump ahead when Julio Gonzalez scored on an RBI fielder's choice from Clint Hardy. Jimmy Galusky connected on a one-out solo homer in the third to extend the lead, a line drive over the wall in left. Evansville tied the game against spot-starter Devin Rose in the bottom of the inning on a two-run single from Keith Grieshaber. Dakota Phillips accounted for the winning run with a solo homer in the fourth. The tarp went on just before the bottom of the sixth and the torrential rain and thunderstorms started shortly after, bringing an early end to the contest.

Rose threw four innings in his first professional start, called into action due to illness to scheduled starter Gunnar Kines. The rookie allowed just two earned runs on four hits with three walks and two strikeouts. Schaumburg finished with five hits in the shortened affair. Two of the hits came from Galusky.

The Boomers (17-16) return home on Tuesday night to meet the Joliet Slammers in the opener of a six-game homestand. It will be a $1 Hot Dog Tuesday. Visit boomersbaseball.com for tickets or call 847-461-3695.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from June 16, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.