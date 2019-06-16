Phillips' Homer the Difference in Rain-Shortened Otters Win

June 16, 2019 - Frontier League (FL) - Evansville Otters News Release





EVANSVILLE, Ind. - Thanks to quality starting pitching by Tyler Beardsley and a home run by Dakota Phillips, the Evansville Otters did just enough in a rain-shortened five and half innings to defeat the Schaumburg Boomers 3-2 Sunday.

Sunday's win gave Evansville back-to-back series wins against Schaumburg.

The Boomers struck first for the second time this series in the first inning. Julio Gonzalez led off with a single and scored on an RBI single from Dylan Jones.

In the top of the third, Jimmy Galusky hit a solo homerun over the left field wall to extend the Schaumburg lead to two.

The Otters were able to respond and get on the board in the bottom of the third with a Keith Grieshaber two-run RBI single that scored Justin Erby and J.J. Gould to even the game at two.

In the bottom of the fourth, Dakota Phillips hit his fifth home run of the season when he smacked a solo shot to dead centerfield to give the Otters a 3-2 lead.

Rain came pouring down on Bosse Field in the bottom of the sixth, causing a rain delay. The game was later officially called, giving the Otters a 3-2 victory.

In a spot start, Devin Rose allowed all three Otters runs - two earned - as he pitched four innings with three walks and two strikeouts. He was credited with the loss.

Tyler Beardsley was credited with the win, tossing six innings, surrendering two runs on five hits. He bookends the homestand that resulted in wins for the Otters, as they were able to win both series against the Boomers and the Windy City Thunderbolts with a 4-2 record in six games.

The Otters will hit the road next week traveling to Washington, Pa. for a three-game set with the Washington Wild Things. First pitch from Wild Things Park will be at 6:05 p.m. with Dave Nguyen on the call.

The Otters are celebrating their 25th anniversary season in 2019.

The Otters will return home to Bosse Field June 25 for a six-game homestand against the Schaumburg Boomers and River City Rascals.

Highlighted promotions for that homestand include $2 Tuesday, Deaconess Strike Out Stroke Night, 14 WFIE and Bud Light Thirsty Thursday, Holly's House and Deaconess Women's Hospital Night, Deaconess Employee Night and Princess Night with postgame fireworks, and Sunday's series finale presented by North American Light, an Indiana Tool Plant.

To purchase a season ticket or group outing package, call (812) 435-8686 or visit the Bosse Field front office at 23 Don Mattingly Way, Evansville, Ind. The front office is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up-to-date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

