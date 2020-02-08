Thunderbirds Sweep Weekend Series

This game was a polar opposite of Friday's game, the only common theme was the two teams playing each other. Less than 30 seconds in, Jay Kenney got into a scuffle that was quickly followed up by a fight featuring Everett Thompson. These two scuffles combined for a total of seven consecutive minutes of disadvantage for the Thunderbirds. They allowed no goals during this stretch.

With very little time remaining in the first period, Konner Haas put two goals in the net. They carried this lead into the first intermission.

Early in the second, with a lot of energy and urgency, Watertown was finally able to get one to go from a Boudreau rebound. This momentum was short-lived, however, as Colin Murray scored his first goal as a Thunderbird, putting Carolina up 3-1.

Shortly, Petr Panacek scored a heartbreaker for Watertown fans, putting Carolina up 4-1. Later, after a few battles between either team, Jan Krivohlavek scored one to put the Birds up 5-1. Watertown was able to stay in it, with a goal to round out the second period, 5-2.

Watertown was able to keep their heads up and put one in early in the 3rd period, 5-3. Finally, Salak sealed the deal with an empty netter with roughly 30 seconds to go.

Carolina ends their homestand on Sunday when they face off against the Columbus River Dragons, 4:05 PM in the Winston Salem Fairgrounds Annex.

