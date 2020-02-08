Three Goals in Third Period Lifts Thunderbirds to Victory

WINSTON-SALEM, NC- The Carolina Thunderbirds faced the Watertown Wolves. This game proved to be a great example of what teams like Watertown are capable of.

The first period saw Watertown score a quick shot from Michael Desjarlais. Carolina responded with a few solid attempts to round out the period, but to no avail. Carolina went to the locker room down 1-0.

The second period was a good chance at redemption for Carolina, netting two goals. Jan Salak scored early in the period, Chad Herron shortly followed up with a goal of his own giving Carolina the lead. The Thunderbirds played tough defense for the remainder of the period, but both teams were relentless. Carolina and Watertown had a barrage of shots in the middle of the second period, however, Ty Bullard had a quick shot over the shoulder of Mullen that left the game 2-2 with just 3:37 remaining in the second period.

The third period opened with a promising three-on-one for Carolina, however, they were not able to capitalize. Later an incident had Justin Coachman thrown in the penalty box for roughing, again Carolina was not able to make anything of this advantage. Minutes later Jan Salak puts another one in to take the lead 3-2. That wasn't the end for Carolina scoring though, Petr Panacek was able to get one to sail past Pominville giving Carolina the 4-2 thunderbirds lead.

After a hard-fought game, the Thunderbirds were able to get a 5-2 win. Their last goal coming from an empty netter from Brendan Logan.

Carolina continues this series against Watertown on Saturday, February 8 at 6:05 at the Winston Salem Fairgrounds Annex.

