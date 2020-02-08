Hat Tricks Take the Series

The Delaware Thunder and The Danbury Hat Tricks were ready to meet once again Saturday Night. Just like Friday night, Delaware got the opening goal. Thomas Munichiello stayed hot scoring on a great effort. The assist came from goaltender Aaron Taylor. Danbury would answer quickly on a shot through traffic from Colin Edwards. Carter Shinkaruk would make the game a 2-1 game scoring on a breakaway over the blocker of Thomas McGuckin. Delaware would tie things up on Marc Simonetta's first goal of the season. After 1 it was 2-2 in Delaware.

Shayne Morrissey broke the tie early in the second on a shot from Shinkaruk that hit the end wall and popped on the doorstep. Taylor Cutting showed why defense leads to offense when he blocked a shot in his own zone and buried a breakaway goal. Thomas Munichiello would then pot his second of the game to give Delaware the lead. These two teams still could not get away from each other. Johnny Ruiz scored on a wrist shot under the glove of Taylor. We were tied 4-4 after 2.

Danbury opened the scoring in period 3 with Matyas Kaysek banging in a rebound on the doorstep. The 5-4 lead for the Hat Tricks would hold most of the third period. Nicola Levesque put the game away on the power-play with just under three minutes to go. Thomas McGuckin stopped 31 of 35 Thunder shots, and Aaron Taylor stopped 44 of 50. These two teams will meet again next weekend in Danbury.

