Hat Tricks Down Thunder

The Delaware Thunder and The Danbury Hat Tricks were ready to meet once again! The action when these two meet is non-stop and it started early Friday. Evan Mackintosh scored just 52 seconds into the first period to put the Thunder up 1-0. Johnny Ruiz struck right back for the Hat Tricks tying the game 1-1. Shayne Morrisey scored quickly after to give the Hat Tricks the lead. Delaware struck back with a goal from Patrik Tondl in his first game back from suspension. Thomas Munichiello would add one more goal late in the period to give the Thunder a 3-2 lead after one. Aaron Taylor stopped 9/11 shots and Dillon Kelley stopped 8/11.

Danbury came out in the second and scored an early goal to tie things up. Kendal Bolen-Porter scored on a great individual effort. Both goaltenders shut it down for the majority of the period. The gritty game continued with some big checks and physical play. Shayne Morrissey scored late in the second and gave Danbury a lead going to the third.

Delaware struck early in the third on a Thomas Munichiello goal, his second of the night. Munichiello has been red hot for the Thunder. Nicola Levesque would score two minutes later and take the lead. The goal at the 5:15 mark of the third would go to be the game-winner. Delaware pushed back but Dillon Kelley stood strong. An empty-net goal was scored by Bronner and the final was 6-4. These two teams meet tomorrow at 7:05.

