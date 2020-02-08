Enforcers Edge Dashers, 3-2

The Danville Dashers dropped a Country Night game to the Elmira Enforcers in Federal Prospects Hockey League action on Friday night in Danville. The weekend opening match up ended with a score of three goals to two in favor of the Enforcers.

The game started quickly on the evening, with Elmira taking the lead from the jump behind a fantastic solo goal from Tyler Gjurich. The man Elmira "Traded the house for" per say rewarded their faith yet again, scoring his 33rd goal of the season with a backhanded shot that knocked Danville goaltender Jesse Gordichuk's water bottle off the net on assists from Kyle Stevens and Cameron Yarwood.

It was Danville who fired right back though after an impressive amount of build-u play, when just over nine minutes later Justin Brausen buried an open-net shot to the left of Elmira's goaltender Troy Passingham. It was the hometown kid Levi Armstrong creating the opportunity for Brausen, as he slipped him a pass across the front of Passingham's net after being fed by Patrik Zilak.

The Dashers made it two on he night when three minutes later, with 13 minutes gone in the first, Patrik Zilak fired home on assists from Brad Denney and Tyler Quintos.

All the goals were even strength on the night, but it was Elmira who scored two goals in the third after a completely scoreless second frame to put them ahead for the win. Dale Deon tied the game just 23 seconds into the third period on assists from Ahmed Mahfouz and Hudson Michaelis.

Despite some back-and-forth play from both sides thanks to sloppy puck possession, it was Elmira who had the majority of the chances. Firing home for the game-winning goal was Cameron Yarwood, as the big defensemen put on his offensive skates for the night and picked up his second point, scoring on even strength after being fed through by Hudson Michaelis and Ahmed Mahfouz.

Danville drew a power play in the closing seconds of the game when Kyle Stevens was whistled for goalie interference. With Troy Murray starting the fight in defense of Danville's Gordichuk with just under two minutes left, both players were escorted off the ice and given five for fighting.

The extra penalty assessed to Stevens almost proved crucial for the Dashers' comeback effort, but they fell just short in the end, despite pulling Gordichuk in favor of a sixth attacker, as the Dashers dropped the first game of the weekend.

Elmira's dominate performance was rewarded in the end, and dominating much of the play led to shots ending in their favor at 35 to 18. Yarwood, Michaelis, and Danville's Zilak grabbed the first, second and third stars, respectively.

The Dashers will once again play host to the Enforcers in Reggae Wines' Beach Night at the David S. Palmer Arena on Saturday, with the puck drop set for 7:05 pm CT.

