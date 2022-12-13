Thunderbirds Sign Keegan McGraw

December 13, 2022 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Carolina Thunderbirds News Release







WINSTON-SALEM, NC - An ice warrior is making his way to Winston-Salem. Keegan McGraw has signed with the Carolina Thunderbirds.

"I'm very excited to be joining the Carolina Thunderbirds organization," McGraw said. "I'm ready to go to war for the boys and put on a good show."

The 6'3", 255lb native of Pontiac, MI has appeared in the popular "Ice Wars" competition series and comes to Carolina with three years of junior hockey playing experience under his belt.

"We're very excited to add a guy like Keegan to our talented roster," said head coach Garrett Rutledge. "Keegan will bring grit, tenacity and toughness to our group and add another physical presence to our lineup."

