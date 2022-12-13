New Danbury Hat Tricks Amesbury Merchandise Available

It's unlikely that any professional hockey player in the 2022-23 season has enjoyed a more unique weekend than the Danbury Hat Tricks' own Daniel Amesbury. On Friday night, Amesbury traveled across New England to Providence Rhode Island to entertain fans at the America Mutual Pavillion as part of Barstool Sports' Rough N' Rowdy event. Diamond Hands matched up against Assassin King Abel, who was previously unbeaten in the Rough N' Rowdy Ring. After the Hat Tricks completed their 7-2 victory over the Motor City Rockers on Friday night, the players showered and gathered with Hat Tricks fans in the Axe Tricks Lounge to watch the fight. Head Coach Billy McCreary told players to get any straggling players still in the showers to hurry up so they could watch the duel. His push to hustle everyone along was justified. Amesbury dropped Abel in spectacular fashion and sent the fans both in Providence and Danbury into a frenzy.

That night, Head Coach Billy McCreary and Assistant Coach Tyler Noseworthy decided that Amesbury would play the next night and would take to the ice to start the evening. Amesbury returned to a hero's welcome and took to the ice on Saturday night as his handiwork from the prior night played on the video board and upon puck drop, dropped the mitts and fought Motor City's Elias Thompson. Later on in the matchup, Amesbury and Thompson went again. Thompson put up an admirable fight but Amesbury claimed victory in both matchups, making him 3-0 on the weekend. The Maple Ridge, British Columbia, native also recorded an assist on the game's first goal, which Captain Jonny Ruiz scored 10:30 into the first period of what ended up being a 5-2 victory.

Danbury has hosted a plethora of entertaining physical players in its history of professional hockey. Even with all the games and scraps, none has ever enjoyed such a complete and entertaining weekend as Daniel Amesbury did.

December 14th: Hat Tricks Holiday Party

The Danbury Hat Tricks have announced that the club's 3rd Annual Holiday Party is scheduled for Wednesday, December 14th.

The party will be held from 6-8 pm and is in Axe Tricks Lounge on the 2nd floor of the Danbury Ice Arena. It's always a great night with plenty of stories and laughs. We hope you can attend.

The event is open to all Hat Tricks fans of any age.

Hope to see you there.

RSVP to Herm Sorcher at herm@danburyhattricks.com if you are attending or call 203-794-1794

Automotive Workers Night: January 6th

Friday, January 6th is Automotive Workers Night sponsored by Texas Roadhouse & Todd Maseratti Alfa Romeo at Danbury Arena! All automotive workers who pre-register will receive a complimentary ticket to that night's game against the Carolina Thunderbirds plus a complimentary beverage and hot dog. Discounted tickets will be available for friends and family.

Pre-game festivities begin at 6pm, with puck drop scheduled for 7:30pm.

To register, click the link here. For additional inquiries, contact Chris Lynch.

January 7th: First Responders Appreciation Day

Saturday, January 7th is First Responder Appreciation night at the Danbury Arena sponsored by Reverie Brewing Company and Peachwave of Bethel!

All First Responders who register will receive a complimentary ticket, hot dog, and beverage to that night's Danbury Hat Tricks game against the Carolina Thunderbirds. Additional tickets for friends and family can be acquired.

To register, click the link here. For additional inquiries, contact Herm Sorcher.

