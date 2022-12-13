Carolina Acquires D Troy Murray from Mammoth

December 13, 2022 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Carolina Thunderbirds News Release







WINSTON-SALEM, NC - The Carolina Thunderbirds today acquired Defenseman Troy Murray from the Elmira Mammoth in exchange for Nick Papandrea.

"We're very excited to add Troy to our team," said head coach Garrett Rutledge. "Troy has years of experience in both the FPHL and the SPHL, so he knows what it takes to win and will bring more great speed and smarts to our defensive core."

Murray comes to Carolina with 100 games of professional experience, most notably with the Binghamton Black Bears of the FPHL and the Macon Mayhem of the FPHL. He has also had stops with the Vermillion County Bobcats and Pensacola Ice Flyers. His career began with the now-defunct Danville Dashers in the FPHL.

