Sea Wolves Welcome Prowlers for Three Games

Biloxi, MS - For the second consecutive week, the (3-12-2) Mississippi Sea Wolves buckle down for three games in three days as the (8-7-3) Port Huron Prowlers travel down south. Things begin on Thursday, December 15with a neutral site meeting at Raising Cane's River Center in Baton Rouge (7:00pm). Afterwards, the teams will head east to Biloxi for games on Friday and Saturday. Both matchups will begin at 7:05pm inside the Mississippi Coast Coliseum.

Last Week in Review:The Sea Wolves grabbed their first two wins since Joe Pace became interim head coach on November 28, winning an exhibition game last Thursday 6-5 against the Carolina Thunderbirds before being victorious on Saturday 6-4. Thursday's game-winning goal came off the stick of Dakota Ulmer. Yarolav Yevdokimov scored twice to tie and ultimately win Saturday night for the Sea Wolves. Justin Barr assisted on both plays.

Raising The Barr:This past weekend, forward Justin Barr moved to second place on the team with 15 points on the season, just one aboveChris Hunt who has recently returned to the ice from injury. Barr will look to advance his three-game point streak consisting of one goal and four assists.

Scouting The Prowlers:Port Huron has most recently split a two-game series against the top-seeded Columbus River Dragons, losing 5-3 before bouncing back the ensuing night with a 7-3 victory.Forward Dalton Jay put up four points (2G-2A) in the finale and leads the Prowlers with 14 goals and 12 assists. Goaltender Joe Noonan made his season debut for Port Huron in that 7-3 win and turned away an impressive 40 shots faced.

Climbing The Ranks:Both teams inhabit the FPHL's Continental Division, where Port Huron holds a third-place tie at 27 points with the Carolina Thunderbirds. The Sea Wolves are underneath them with a total of 11.

Callin' Baton Rouge:Thursday night represents the second of three neutral-site games that the Sea Wolves will play at the Raising Cane's River Center in Baton Rouge. The Sea Wolves and Prowlers will meet again for the third game on Monday, January 2nd. Unlike last week's exhibition showdown, the outcomes of the upcoming two Baton Rouge games will count in the standings.

