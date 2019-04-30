Thunderbirds President Nathan Costa to Serve as Honorary Chair at World's Largest Pancake Breakfast

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Spirit of Springfield announced on Tuesday that Thunderbirds President Nathan Costa and the team will serve as this year's Honorary Chairs for the World's Largest Pancake Breakfast on May 11 in downtown Springfield.

"Being someone that grew up in this city, it's a great honor to be named the Honorary Chair of the World's Largest Pancake Breakfast this year," said Costa. "This event is a celebration of the city of Springfield, and just one of many positive stories coming out of downtown. The renaissance of a great American city is well under way, you can see the momentum growing each and every day, and we at the Thunderbirds are thrilled to be at the center of that rebirth."

In addition to MGM Springfield, the World's Largest Pancake Breakfast is supported by the generous donations from area businesses including American Medical Response, Baystate Health, Bimbo Bakeries and Entenmann's Little Bites, Cabot Creamery, Carando Classic Italian, Costco, Elegant Affairs, Gleason Johndrow Landscaping, Hampden County Sheriff's Department, Health New England, H.P. Hood, Mansfield Paper Company, Massachusetts Army National Guard, Mercy Medical Center, Performance Food Group, Republic Services, Sheraton Springfield, Springfield Business Improvement District, Springfield Parking Authority, United Bank as well as the Springfield Police, Fire, Parks and Public Works Departments.

"MGM Springfield is proud to once again support this unique annual tradition in the city's downtown," said Michael Mathis, MGM Springfield President & COO. "This was one of those early moments in Springfield that captured our imagination and allowed us to see the possibilities for rejuvenating this great American city. We were especially inspired by the teams of volunteers from Springfield's business, political and non-profit communities, who give of themselves so that families, neighbors and friends can share a meal together. We look forward to another inspiring and delicious Pancake Breakfast."

Cooking, serving, selling tickets and keeping the tables clean will be hundreds of volunteers representing 94.7 FM WMAS, Armoury Quadrangle Civic Association, Bethel Child Care Services, Central High School Key Club, Jack and Jill of Western Massachusetts, iHeart Media, Law Offices of Maurice Poe, MassLive, MGM Springfield, Rock102, SATCO (PVTA), Springfield Code Enforcement/Building Division, Springfield Department of Health & Human Services, Springfield Law Department, Springfield Thunderbirds, Springfield UNICO, The Q 99.7, U. S. Postal Service, Western Mass News, and YWCA Youth Build.

For more information about the World's Largest Pancake Breakfast, visit spiritofspringfield.org or contact the Spirit of Springfield at 413-733-3800.

