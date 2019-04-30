San Diego Gulls Announce Pacific Division Finals TV and Radio Broadcast Schedule

April 30, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release





SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club's television and radio broadcast schedule for the best-of-seven Pacific Division Finals against the Bakersfield Condors. The clubs will meet in Game 1 Friday evening at Rabobank Arena (7 p.m.).

Game 2 of the series on Saturday, May 4 at Rabobank Arena will be televised live on FOX 5 San Diego, the local FOX affiliate TV station proudly serving San Diego television viewers, beginning at 7 p.m. In the booth, Andy Zilch will deliver play-by-play with insights and analysis from BJ MacPherson. AJ Manderichio will host, provide rinkside updates and player interviews throughout the telecast. Post-game coverage will begin immediately following game action.

For all radio broadcasts, iHeartMedia San Diego coverage on XTRA 1360 Fox Sports San Diego will begin with a 15-minute Gulls pre-game show hosted by Zilch and MacPherson. In the booth, Zilch will deliver play-by-play alongside MacPherson.

All Calder Cup Playoffs games are available on AHL TV, the AHL's streaming platform, on a game-by-game basis or subscription package. Available at TheAHL.com/AHLTV, AHLTV features live streaming of every AHL playoff game in high definition on desktop, laptop, tablet and mobile devices, as well as over-the-top (OTT) platforms such as Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast and Android TV.

Individual game tickets for the Pacific Division Finals of the Calder Cup Playoffs at Pechanga Arena San Diego (minimum two home games) are available for purchase through SanDiegoGulls.com/playoffs, by phone with the San Diego Gulls ticket office at 844-GO GULLS or in person at the Pechanga Arena San Diego Box Office. Tickets will be sold at the box office on a first-come, first-served basis.

SAN DIEGO GULLS VS. BAKERSFIELD CONDORS PACIFIC DIVISION FINALS SCHEDULE:

Game Date Venue Time (PT) TV/Radio__________

1 Friday, May 3 Rabobank Arena 7 p.m. AHL TV/XTRA 1360

2 Saturday, May 4 Rabobank Arena 7 p.m. FOX 5 San Diego/XTRA 1360

3 Wednesday, May 8 Pechanga Arena San Diego 7 p.m. AHL TV /XTRA 1360

4 Friday, May 10 Pechanga Arena San Diego 7 p.m. AHL TV /XTRA 1360

5* Saturday, May 11 Rabobank Arena 7 p.m. AHL TV /XTRA 1360

6* Monday, May 13 Pechanga Arena San Diego 7 p.m. AHL TV /XTRA 1360

7* Wednesday, May 15 Rabobank Arena 7 p.m. AHL TV /XTRA 1360

* If necessary

** Broadcast schedule is subject to change without notice

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 30, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.