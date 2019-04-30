Join The Blackhawks At World's Largest Street Hockey Tournament

ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs today announced they are partnering with the Chicago Blackhawks to help promote HockeyFest, the world's largest street hockey tournament, at the United Center from June 22 - 23.

The event marks the first time HockeyFest has been held in the United States. The tournament features more than 30 divisions ranging across age, gender and skill level, and hockey players of all ages, including adults, are invited to participate. The event will be held on the United Center campus parking lots for the two-day tournament. Games are scheduled throughout each day during HockeyFest.

Those interested in participating can register HERE. Fans can also use promo code "YOUTH" to receive a $50 discount on registration fees.

Each registered team is guaranteed to play at least four games and 70 percent of the teams will make the playoffs. Every tournament participant will receive a voucher for one complimentary ticket to one of the Blackhawks' three preseason games leading into the 2019-20 season. Additionally, each team that wins its division's championship will receive a Blackhawks hat for each player and an invitation to an exclusive event at MB Ice Arena immediately following the tournament's conclusion.

All divisions U9 and under will have a roster of nine players (four + goalie) and divisions older than that classification will feature a roster of up to seven players (three + goalie).

Games for HockeyFest will be played on a 42.5 x 100-foot surface with full patented rink boards and netting behind each goalie. All games will also be played with certified referees from local referee associations.

The Chicago-based HockeyFest, generously supported by Beko and Gunzo's, will be free to attend for spectators. The surrounding family-friendly festival will offer music, ample food and beverage options, and interactive games such as the hardest shot, mini stick rinks, shooting accuracy and more.

