72 Tavern & Grill to Host Kentucky Derby Party

Utica, N.Y. - ORB Food and Beverage president Jeff Stone announced today that on Saturday, May 4 72 Tavern & Grill will host the area's only Off Track Betting Bet Bus at their 2019 Kentucky Derby party.

The OTB Bet-Bus will operate on the Adirondack Bank Center's Plaza from 11am to 8pm at 400 Oriskany St. W. under a special approval from the New York State Gaming Commission.

Bet-Bus features walk-up mobile betting and built-in TVs that will be broadcasting races throughout the day live from Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. Bets can be placed independently or with the assistance of an OTB agent.

"We are thrilled to host the only mobile betting station in Upstate NY for such a premier event," said Stone. "72 Tavern and Grill is coming up on its one year anniversary and events like this one are just a small highlight of the great things we have in store for sports fans!"

Coverage of the 145th Kentucky Derby will begin at 2:30 pm inside 72 Tavern & Grill and will be displayed on the 160-inch LED video wall as well as TVs around the restaurant ensuring that there will be no bad seat for the most-exciting two minutes in sports.

72 Tavern & Grill will be offering $5 Mint Julep specials, courtesy of Woodford Reserve, the title sponsor of the 2019 Kentucky Derby. The first 20 drinks will be served in official Woodford Reserve souvenir copper cups.

Reservations for the event can be made on OpenTable or by visiting www.72tavern.com.

