Florida Panthers Agree to Terms with Goaltender Chris Driedger on a 2-Year Contract Extension

SUNRISE, Fla. - Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Dale Tallon announced today that the Panthers have agreed to terms with goaltender Chris Driedger on a two-year, two-way contract extension.

Driedger, 24, appeared in 32 games with Florida's American Hockey League affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds, owning an 18-10-2 record, 2.45 goals against average and one shutout, while posting an AHL league-leading .924 save percentage. The 6-foot-4, 205-pound native of Winnipeg, Manitoba, also appeared in 12 games with the Manchester Monarchs of the ECHL, registering a 6-5-0 mark, 2.75 goals against average and .911 save percentage. The Panthers signed Driedger to a one-year, two-way contract on Feb. 24, 2019.

He has played three career NHL games, all with the Ottawa Senators (2014-15 to 2016-17) and has played 124 career AHL games, recording a 56-49-8 record, 2.91 goals against average, .910 save percentage and three shutouts.

Driedger was originally selected by Ottawa in the third round (76th overall) of the 2012 NHL Draft.

