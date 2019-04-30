Iowa Wild Announces Central Division Finals Schedule
April 30, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release
DES MOINES, IOWA - Iowa Wild, in conjunction with the American Hockey League and the Chicago Wolves, announced tonight the team's postseason schedule for the second round of the Calder Cup Playoffs.
Coming off a thrilling 2-1 victory against the Milwaukee Admirals in Game 5 of the Central Division Semifinals for the franchise's first-ever playoff series win, the Wild will take on the Chicago Wolves for the organization's first trip to the Central Division Finals. Iowa will travel to Chicago for Games 1 and 2 before returning to Wells Fargo Arena for Games 3-5. Iowa and Chicago will head back to Allstate Arena for Games 6 and 7 if necessary. The full schedule is below.
Game Date Time (CT) Arena
Game 1 Wednesday, May 1 7:00 p.m. Allstate Arena
Game 2 Thursday, May 2 7:00 p.m. Allstate Arena
Game 3 Sunday, May 5 3:00 p.m. Wells Fargo Arena
Game 4 Wednesday, May 8 7:00 p.m. Wells Fargo Arena
Game 5* Friday, May 10 7:00 p.m. Wells Fargo Arena
Game 6* Monday, May 13 7:00 p.m. Allstate Arena
Game 7* Wednesday, May 15 7:00 p.m. Allstate Arena
*if necessary
Tickets for the 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs are on sale now. To purchase tickets, please call the Iowa Wild ticket office at 515-564-8700 or visit iowawild.com/1819playoffs.
The Iowa Wild 2018-19 season is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center and runs from October through April. For more information, please contact the Wild office by calling 515-564-8700 or by visiting www.iowawild.com .
