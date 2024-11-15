Thunderbirds Outlast Moccasins, 6-5

November 15, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Carolina Thunderbirds News Release







Winston-Salem, NC - After being shutout last weekend at home, the Carolina Thunderbirds responded by rallying from three goals down in the 1st period to defeat the Monroe Moccasins, 6-5, on Friday evening at the Fairgrounds Arena in front of 2,862 fans.

Carolina (4-1-3) started quickly with Gus Ford slotting his fourth goal of the year over the glove of Monroe (3-4-3) netminder Markus Ekholm Rosen, giving the Thunderbirds a 1-0 lead within five minutes. After the goal from Ford, the Moccasins rattled off three unanswered goals over 10 minutes taking a two-goal advantage before Jon Buttitta netted his third goal of the year cutting deficit to one, 3-2, heading to the 1st intermission.

Trailing by a goal, Carolina pressed the Moccasins, and after a long stretch in the attacking zone, Gordon Whalen sniped his first goal of his FPHL career, tying the game at three. Less than 40 seconds later after a deflection, Danyk Drouin snapped home his first goal of his career from the slot, putting the Thunderbirds ahead, 4-3.

The lead was short lived for Carolina as 1:46 later, Chris Corgan tied the game at four, but Jiri Pestuka got a Thunderbirds bounce centering a pass off the skate of Moccasins defender, Samuel Hou Gustaffson, and trickling into the back of the net, putting the Thunderbirds ahead for good.

In the 3rd period, the Thunderbirds went to a penalty kill and Buttitta again struck on the shorthand. The Cleveland, Ohio native beat Ekholm Rose over the glove and doubled the Thunderbirds advantage, 6-4. Monroe made it a one goal game again 60 seconds later, but Carolina held on across the final 17 minutes to take the three points on the evening, 6-5.

Carolina and Monroe meet one more time this weekend on Saturday night. Puck drop is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. from Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

