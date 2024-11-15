Rockers Hit The Road For Two Game Series At Hudson Valley

November 15, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

For the second time in as many weekends, the Rockers are facing a brand new foe. This time out, the opponent will be the Hudson Valley Venom (formerly the Elmira River Sharks). Motor City will be attempting to break a four game losing streak, their last victory came in New York state against the Watertown Wolves. The Rockers will be hoping that the Empire State can provide bookends to the current slump.

Motor City (2-6-0, 5 PTS) was swept by the Monroe Moccasins in their most recent time on the ice. Last Friday saw the Rockers take a 3-0 lead only to fall 4-3 in regulation. Saturday was a role reversal as the Moccasins were the team that jumped out to a 2-0 lead. The Rockers played catch-up for most of the night. They scored two goals in the final minutes of the game but ultimately fell 5-4 to Monroe.

Hudson Valley (3-3-1, 10 PTS) played two familiar Empire Division foes and defeated both of them last weekend. On Friday, the Venom defeated the Port Huron Prowlers 6-5. The following night, Hudson Valley crushed the Danville Dashers, 10-2. Eimantas Noreika and Dustin Jesseau both lit up the scoresheet last weekend. Both of them had five goals and five assists between the two games.

The players to watch this weekend for Hudson Valley are Jesseau and Noreika. Jesseau leads the team with a mind-boggling 3.2 points-per-game average. Noreika is not far behind with a 2 ponts-per-game average of his own. As for Motor City, Samuel Gagnon is the player to watch. He leads the Rockers with four assists and picked up his first goal of the season in a loss to Monroe, last weekend.

Both games this weekend can be found on YouTube at HudsonValleyVenom. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00pm on both Friday and Saturday. The Rockers Roadies will be hosting watch parties at the Lucky Leprechaun Irish Pub and Dave & Busters on Friday and Saturday, respectively.

Friday, November 15th, 2024 - Motor City Rockers @ Hudson Valley Venom

7:00pm - Ice Time Sports Complex - Newburgh, NY

Saturday, November 16th, 2024 - Motor City Rockers @ Hudson Valley Venom

7:00pm - Ice Time Sports Complex - Newburgh, NY

